Raymond Joseph Chess Purchases 25,000 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) Director Raymond Joseph Chess bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 186,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,798.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Workhorse Group Stock Performance

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $311.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.63. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workhorse Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workhorse Group Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WKHS. Cowen increased their price target on Workhorse Group to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Workhorse Group to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

