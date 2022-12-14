ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) rose 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 5,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 924,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.39.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.10 million. ReNew Energy Global had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. On average, analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter worth about $1,771,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,730,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,572,000 after buying an additional 1,910,519 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,162,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,459,000 after buying an additional 174,189 shares during the period. Credit Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 547.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 157,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 133,473 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

