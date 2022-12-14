ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) rose 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 5,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 924,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.
ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.39.
ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.10 million. ReNew Energy Global had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. On average, analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global
ReNew Energy Global Company Profile
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ReNew Energy Global (RNW)
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.