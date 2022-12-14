Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stake Raised by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Rockwell Automation worth $30,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $271.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.32. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 59.22%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.55, for a total value of $305,864.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,472,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,441 shares of company stock worth $3,430,512 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.56.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

