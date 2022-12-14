Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Holdings Lowered by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 139,391 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.90.

Shares of ROST opened at $117.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $120.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.68 and a 200-day moving average of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

