Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 12,977 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,660 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.7% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $102,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $256.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.34. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

