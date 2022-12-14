Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $134.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.53.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.