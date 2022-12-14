Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 338.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 88,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 87.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 22.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $464.41 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $483.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.