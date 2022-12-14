Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $173,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 716.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of ABC opened at $165.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $122.23 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,231,983 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,746,038. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

