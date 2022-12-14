Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after buying an additional 2,293,072 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,071,000 after buying an additional 1,796,538 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,076,000 after buying an additional 1,698,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,364,000 after buying an additional 1,121,885 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $216.15 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

