Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 152,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 275.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 29,475 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

Shares of ALB opened at $261.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

