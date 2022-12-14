Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 769 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Newport Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average of $89.52. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

