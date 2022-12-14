Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 103,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,464,645 shares.The stock last traded at $11.34 and had previously closed at $11.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $962.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.88 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 146.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,882.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 69.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). The SBS segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, styling tools, skin and nail care products, cosmetics, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals through retail stores and digital platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.