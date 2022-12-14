Saltoro Capital LP Invests $3.85 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000. Microsoft comprises about 0.5% of Saltoro Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 9.9% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $256.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $344.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

