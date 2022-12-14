Sean P. Brusky Acquires 21,000 Shares of Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) Stock

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) insider Sean P. Brusky bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $24,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Pardes Biosciences Stock Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ PRDS opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. Pardes Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $17.76.
Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pardes Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PRDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pardes Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pardes Biosciences from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.
