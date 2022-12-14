Shay Banon Sells 2,026 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at $441,977,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ESTC opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.02. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $127.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Elastic by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Elastic to $96.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

