Short Interest in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Grows By 17.8%

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,030,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 11,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ZI opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.87. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. Analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $746,940.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 577,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,230,498.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,640 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,345,000 after buying an additional 2,843,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after buying an additional 2,453,367 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,943,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,568,000 after buying an additional 2,259,831 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,604,000 after buying an additional 1,872,595 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,462,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,794,000 after buying an additional 1,871,380 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZI. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

