SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 153,360 shares.The stock last traded at $131.80 and had previously closed at $133.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $369,174.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at $18,471,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $369,174.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at $18,471,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,566.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,374 shares of company stock worth $3,691,944 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,341,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

