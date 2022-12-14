SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 153,360 shares.The stock last traded at $131.80 and had previously closed at $133.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
SPS Commerce Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.55 and a beta of 0.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $369,174.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at $18,471,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,043,566.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,374 shares of company stock worth $3,691,944 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,341,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
