SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,214 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 10,116.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,730,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 69,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.09.

Olin Price Performance

Olin stock opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.43. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 56.96% and a net margin of 14.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.