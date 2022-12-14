SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 153 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 9.4% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Diageo by 141.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 112,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.62) to GBX 5,010 ($61.46) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.37) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,185.56.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $187.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.25. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

