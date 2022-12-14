SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 22 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in BlackRock by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $724.15 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $933.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $663.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $652.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

