SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 356 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,934,000 after buying an additional 4,989,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,440,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,280,000 after purchasing an additional 126,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after purchasing an additional 999,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.93. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $133.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $300.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

