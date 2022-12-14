SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 932 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 3,213.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 961 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $2,794,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Block by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Ithaka Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 126,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,148,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Block by 92.2% in the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 52,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 25,102 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Block by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,699,339.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,073 shares of company stock worth $22,925,340 over the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.38 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

