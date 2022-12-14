SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $263.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.85 and a 200 day moving average of $291.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $609.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.14.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.