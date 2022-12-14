SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 48.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,022 shares of company stock valued at $29,777,452 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.9 %

CRM stock opened at $135.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.83. The company has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $262.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.