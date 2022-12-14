SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 730 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $183.08 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.44 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.38 and its 200 day moving average is $189.90.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.17.

Insider Activity

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

