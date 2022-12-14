SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.52. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

