SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 1,019 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3,639.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $136.32 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

