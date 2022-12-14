SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 1,738 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 162.4% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 278.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 747.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

