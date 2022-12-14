SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 96 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 322.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,057,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,563,000 after buying an additional 8,440,188 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 670.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,356,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,297 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI stock opened at $116.54 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $129.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.96.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.