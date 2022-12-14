SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 429 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,994,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,639,000 after buying an additional 342,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $116.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.44.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

