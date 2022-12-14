SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 19.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 67.6% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 66,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.8 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

