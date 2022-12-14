SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $333,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,829.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 83,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 79,109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $73.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

