SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Honeywell International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $214.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $221.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.54.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

