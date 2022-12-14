SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,769,000 after purchasing an additional 351,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,786,000 after purchasing an additional 139,779 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,311,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,651,000 after purchasing an additional 116,693 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,922,000 after purchasing an additional 251,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.14.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $106.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.23. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $130.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

