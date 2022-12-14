SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,111,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,780,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 576.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 40,627 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $13,226,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $428.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $658.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $398.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

