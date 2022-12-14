SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,636 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in UiPath by 20,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,120 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PATH. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of UiPath to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

UiPath Price Performance

NYSE:PATH opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.50.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $262.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,261,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,010,757.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 395,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,788,175.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,261,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,010,757.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $569,169 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.