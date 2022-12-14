SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $135,000 Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,015,000 after buying an additional 16,279,787 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,804,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,560,000 after buying an additional 7,736,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after buying an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,648,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,300 shares of company stock worth $20,671,759. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

