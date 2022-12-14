SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $30,000 Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 208.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.55. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $167.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.02). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.25%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $4,474,224.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,472,222 shares in the company, valued at $833,455,264.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $4,474,224.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,472,222 shares in the company, valued at $833,455,264.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at $648,261.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,842 shares of company stock worth $8,135,689 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

