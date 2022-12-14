SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $31,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 712.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 548.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in M&T Bank by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $146.15 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.86.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

