SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $32,000 Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 2,252.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of STAG opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.99.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 109.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

