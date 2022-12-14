SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $68,000 Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 382.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 753.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,746,943.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 72,701,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,625,917.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,746,943.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,353,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,973,549.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Snap to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Snap stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.96. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

