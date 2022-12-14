SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Oracle by 218.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 130,312 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 89,449 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,726 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Oracle by 10.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,643,561 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $184,706,000 after purchasing an additional 241,753 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,527 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $53,417,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.40.

Insider Activity

Oracle Price Performance

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.