SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,225 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,144 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,957,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,634,000 after buying an additional 126,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,582,000 after buying an additional 181,334 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,504,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,991,000 after buying an additional 136,396 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $103.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.43. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $113.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

