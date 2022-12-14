SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $86,000 Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.