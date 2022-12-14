SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,008,000 after buying an additional 1,172,671 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of AON by 102.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,097,000 after buying an additional 4,535,747 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 8,264.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after buying an additional 3,719,990 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,515,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,439,000 after buying an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 17.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,744,000 after buying an additional 260,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.63.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $309.99 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.83 and a 200-day moving average of $282.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

