SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $34,000 in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 72.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,677,000 after acquiring an additional 124,264 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 58.0% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB stock opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

