SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $39,000 in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,138 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMF. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,396 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 59,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Price Performance

KMF stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th.

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

