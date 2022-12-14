SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $86,000 in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth $2,274,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IAA by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 122,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in IAA by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,177 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in IAA by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 28,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in IAA by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 35,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

IAA Stock Up 0.9 %

IAA opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $51.73.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). IAA had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 76.94%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. CJS Securities cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

About IAA

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

