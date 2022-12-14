SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $35,000 Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 317,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,849,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 308.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 371.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $209.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $379.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

