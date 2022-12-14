SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 112.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 73.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ING shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.37) to €13.00 ($13.68) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ING Groep from €13.50 ($14.21) to €14.00 ($14.74) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.74) to €16.00 ($16.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.68) to €13.40 ($14.11) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

Shares of ING stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). ING Groep had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

